Letter: Patience is wearing thin with postal service

As I write this, I have today had four items of mail. One turned out to be for me, the next for the person living next door, the third for someone at the bottom end of my road and then some, the fourth for someone whom I suspect lives nowhere near me.

On top of this, I had an A5 envelope delivered which had been slit down the franking end of the envelope.Trying to get a coherent answer out of Royal Mail’s headquarters in London is proving hopeless. Jobsworth bureaucratic answers are all I get back.

This is not the first time an A5 size envelope has been sliced into. Other sizes seem unaffected. I lost a couple of vintage magazines an older relative had sent back to me a few weeks ago, in an A5 envelope.

A reader writes of frustration about misplaced and damaged letters.

Last week, I remonstrated with the postman about a wrongly delivered item of mail. He went round the corner with it and came back with one of mine!

Are other people having these problems? And I don’t just mean while Covid has been going on?It used to be in October this would happen. But now it seems all the year round.

Brian George

Nottingham

