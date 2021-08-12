Letter: PM shows his ignorance with pit closures comments

Instead of relatively well-paid, secure jobs, today’s young people have minimum wage zero-hour jobs. Johnson thinks this is a laughing matter.

Praising his hero, Margaret Thatcher, for her environmental record shows his ignorance. At Grimethorpe, the National Coal Board had a world-leading research power station that burnt coal with much greater efficiency than conventional power stations, with much less carbon dioxide, sulphur and nitrous oxides.This could have made coal-fired power stations less polluting over the past 35 years. But Thatcher and the Tories privatised the electricity industry.The new owners went for short-term profits. Millions of extra tonnes of carbon dioxide have been pumped into the atmosphere since then.

The Grimethorpe technology could have bought extra time to move to sustainable energy. Today it is urgent that fossil fuel power generation is rapidly phased out.The greatest barrier is the profit system.

Jon Dale

By email

