Letter: TV star Vicky McClure wants you to lace up your boots for charity

Last year, while we couldn't walk together in person, I was determined that the circumstances wouldn't prevent me and my family from walking in memory of my nana, and I was in awe of the sheer number of people who also stepped onto their local streets across Nottinghamshire to raise vital funds for the charity.

This year, I am delighted to say that people can again unite at 20 locations across the UK including at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, on September 19, and at Clumber Park, Worksop, on October 3, to create new memories together and support the 850,000 people in the UK who are currently living with dementia.

With supporters also having the option to organise their own Memory Walk at a location of their choosing, there’s never been a better or more important time to get involved.

With every step, you will help change the lives of people affected by dementia who need us now more than ever, says Notts acting star Vicky McClure

Over a year since the pandemic began, people with dementia, including those in my home county of Nottinghamshire, are still bearing the brunt of coronavirus.Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Connect support services have been used more than 5.5 million times since the pandemic began.

Sign up for free now at memorywalk.org.ukWith every step, you will help change the lives of people affected by dementia who need us now more than ever.

Vicky McClure

Alzheimer’s Society ambassador

