Letter: Will Tokyo 2020 be forever remembered as the ‘Co-void Olympics’?

Dropping like leaves off a tree apparently.

There will be medals won on a podium self-service and the thought of the medallists may be “would I have won this medal if all the qualifiers had taken part?”

Their family and friends will be delighted, but I reckon, unfortunately, these ‘games’ will be remembered as the ‘Co-void Olympics’.

One reader feels the Olympics won't be quite the same due to Covid.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

