Party time at retirement homes to mark 50th anniversary

It was party time at the Wellington Court retirement housing complex in Eastwood when an open day was held to raise money for charity.

The celebration was to mark the 50th anniversary of Anchor Trust, the not-for-profit organisation which runs the property on Wellington Place.

Busy in the kitchen at the open day are Mick Spencer and Kathleen Wright.

Residents, family and friends, staff and members of the public enjoyed a table-top sale, book sale, tombola, refreshments and cakes. Money raised was split between the charities Contact The Elderly and Cancer Research, and also the social fund at Wellington Court, which comprises 37 one-bedroomed, purpose-built homes for rent for retired people over the age of 55.

Julie Thornley, manager of the complex, said: “We are proud to be associated with Anchor because so many older people have benefited from living in its good-quality retirement properties or care homes. These people have also been supported by committed staff.

“Those attending the open day were able to see for themselves the good work being carried out To mark the special occasion, we also wanted to raise money for these worthwhile causes.”

The Anchor Trust was set up by the well-known charity champion and enterpreneur Cecil Jackson-Cole in 1968. Since then, it has grown to such an extent that more than 40,000 older people across England now live in retirement properties or care homes it runs.

Sisters Gail and Karen looking after their Aladdin's Cave stall.

Humndreds of events are being held across the country to celebrate the anniversary of Anchor, which is now England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for the elderly