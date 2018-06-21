Patrol at accident hot spot

Councillors have welcomed the appointment of a new school crossing patrol officer after a child was nearly run over on their way to school in Kimberley.

Dinner lady Angela Hewes now helps pupils cross Maws Lane, on their way to Hollywell Primary School, after a parent at the school launched a campaign calling for a crossing patrol.

He got in touch with Councillor Philip Owen, Nottinghamshire County Council member for Nuthall and Kimberley, to ask if something could be done.

Coun Owen said: “I had an email from a parent who was quite distressed, who said that his child was nearly hit on more than one occasion and he was concerned about that area for crossing.

“He wanted some action taken, so I took I took it forward as county councillor.”

Coun Owen arranged for a site visit with council officers and staff from highways authority Via East Midlands, who agreed it was dangerous.

“When officers came out and saw it they could see there was a clear case for it to be done.

“It didn’t necessarily fit the criteria for the number of children crossing in the area, but it was considered sufficiently dangerous.

“Cars come too quickly and parked vehicles were making it difficult for the children and parents to have a reasonable view.

“They had to step into the road before they could see around them clearly.

“As the road was considered to be quite dangerous, it was arranged that we get a patrol in place as soon as possible, coupled with road safety measures.

There are now double yellow lines in the area where the crossing patrol will be working, in a bid to increase visibility.

Angela, a midday supervisor at Hollywell, has taken on the role, which school staff say is ideal, because pupils already know her.

Coun Owen said: “I am delighted someone has been prepared to take on the role.

“It’s one thing getting approval for a patrol but it’s often difficult to find someone.”

Other recently introduced road safety measures in Nottinghamshire include a second CCTV road safety car to tackle dangerous and inconsiderate parking outside schools, along with a regular countywide road safety education programme in schools.