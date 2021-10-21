25 words and phrases you will only hear in Nottinghamshire
There are many things to be proud of about being from Notts – and the local dialect is definitely one of them.
Here’s a selection of some of the things you might have heard dahn pub or at t’shop.
Aup midduck or Aup duck: Hello
Brahn: Brown
Cob: Bread roll
Ez ee sed owt? Did he say anything?
Gerrit dern yer: Eat it
Gerrof om: Go home
Gerrum yersen: Help yourself
Innit code: Isn’t it cold
Tabs: Ears
Yowl gerrover it: You’ll recover
Bobbo: Horse
Kaylied: Drunk
Nobby greens: Brussel sprouts
Gobby cow: Someone who gossips
Tahn: Town
Tarar duck: Goodbye
Taytuzz: Potatoes
Tint: It isn’t
Am om: I’m back home
Ussens: Ourselves
Watter: Water
Aya mashin? Are you making a cup of tea?
Giz a croggy: Let me ride on the back of your bike
Mardy: In a bad mood
Shut yer gob: Stop talking
Of course this list is just the tip of the iceberg - there are hundreds of expressions in the Nottinghamshire dialect.