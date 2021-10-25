Elaine Harrison, along with her daughter Rachael, have opened Bee’s Knees Deli and Cookery School on Nottingham Road.

Elaine said: “We felt that Eastwood would benefit from something like this and we wanted to bring in something different.

“We both love baking and creating. I opened up Eats n Treats next door ten years ago and Rachael and myself thought it would be good to have the two businesses side by side.

Elaine and her daughter Rachael have opened a cooking school

"We are hoping to have a wide variety of classes to suit most people, from basic beginners to the advanced and unusual and with people being more health conscious and more adventurous we hope to not only bring a focus on cookery skills, but fun classes too.

“We are even looking to do a Ready Steady Cook type of approach if there are four friends who want to come and cook and compete with each other.

"We are not ruling anything out, we are open to ideas and happy to receive them.

"We have some fantastic teachers who will work with us and we are excited to see what they bring to the school.”

Some of the classes include vegan classes, cake decorating classes, chocolate making, globetrotting classes, Sunday lunch and dessert classes, Italian, special diets, Christmas treats, children's classes and bespoke classes.

Elaine added: “We even hire out our kitchen for private sessions/parties. It’s a work in progress as we hope to have lots more.

“Both Rachael and I have always had a passion for baking, which came from my mother and Rachael's grandma, Shirley Palmer."

As well as the cookery school the pair run a deli.

Elaine said: “In the deli we aim to provide that personal service that supermarkets are losing with the introduction of self service and less people serving customers.

"We have tried to stock items which will not affect other businesses and we try to use independent local businesses wherever possible.