A Nuthall couple have celebrated 70 years of marriage

After meeting at the Co-op a couple from Nuthall have now celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Ken Andrews, 93, and Iris Andrews, 89, got married on February 4, 1950 at Patrick’s Church in Nuthall.

The pair first met at The Co-op in Nuthall Road and they lived most of their life togther in Roland Avenue, Nuthall, before recently moving to independent living in Eastwood.

Ken and Iris have one daughter, Victoria, who was born in 1965 and they have two grandchildren Olivia and Amelia and grandsons in laws Danny and Zac.

Ken worked for social services with the NHS and Iris worked for most of her life in the pharmacy department in the Co-op.

Victoria said: “In his spare time dad was a coach driver as well as a volunteer for the City Hospital and at the Galleries of Justice in Nottingham until he retired at the age of 90.

“He still likes to keep active with Broxtowe council residents meetings.

“Mum supported him at all times and that’s what kept their marriage alive as well as being together.

“They have spent many happy holidays together especially in Switzerland and Austria.”

And they have loved supporting their daughter and grandchildren .

To celebrate their excellent marriage milestone Ken and Iris had a party at Glebe House in Linwood Crescent, Eastwood, with 40 of their closest friends and family.

They also had a visit from the Mayor of Broxtowe, Councillor Michael Brown, who presented them with a bouquet of flowers.