Abuse victims will be empowered to work again thanks to Eastwood charity

Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP), which provides a range of support services to women affected by domestic abuse, has been successful in its bid for an ESF Community Grant.

The grant will be used to help the women they support to increase their confidence and self-esteem, and to identify and develop talents and skills which can enhance their employability through the ‘Within Reach’ project.

Colette Byrne, BWP’s chief executive, said: “Often, women in abusive relationships become separated from their friends, family, and work by partners who seek to control every aspect of their lives; inhibiting employment and education, and ensuring that they become financially dependent on them.

The 'Within Reach' programme will give women confidence to get back into work.

“Many women we support haven’t worked during or as a result of their abuse.

“They have reduced self-belief and lack the confidence to take steps towards re-joining the labour market.

“Through the ‘Within Reach’ programme, we’re looking forward to supporting women to gain confidence, increasing their self-esteem and self-worth through bespoke sessions that lead towards voluntary, employment, or entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Every step a survivor of domestic abuse takes towards work, is one step closer to the sustainable economic and personal independence they deserve.”

The funding is for women who are domestic abuse survivors and are unemployed or economically inactive across Broxtowe.

Colette added: “If you wish to access this support, you do not have to have accessed BWP’s services to be eligible.

“You just have to have the right to live and work in the UK, and be a survivor of domestic abuse.”