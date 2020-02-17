Advice for small businesses to minimimse coronavirus disruption

Support has been issued to small businesses to minimise potential disruption from coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak by the Federation of Small Businesses.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has issued advice to small businesses and FSB members about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 alongside benefits and services that will help small businesses to prepare for and recover better from any disruption from an outbreak of COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Mike Cherry, FSB national chair, said: “Small businesses contribute billions to the UK economy and are a major source of employment.

“I’m pleased that we’re able to offer them practical advice and services to help them prepare and recover more quickly from a potential outbreak, including help with cashflow.

“At times like this, I think being a member of FSB really comes into its own.

“We’re seeing increased calls to our contact centre and our legal advice line and it is good that we are able to offer small businesses a strong package of advice and services, along with support.

“Being prepared is key and we urge businesses to prepare a business continuity plan as FSB research showed that just one in three small businesses have one.”

FSB says that small businesses should be informed of and follow official Government advice. In addition, it is offering them help to create a business continuity plan.

Other advice and support include advice about business insurance should a business have to close due to an outbreak of the coronavirus; access to 24/7 legal advice line; a health and medical advice service; and help with cashflow.

Advice includes making sure you have a relevant business continuity plan (BCP) in place.

Just one in three small businesses has a BCP.

Make it specific to a potential virus-related situation, some of the issues you may need to think about are supply chains, employees, cashflow, travel.

It is also worth checking broadband speeds to assess ability for home working.

And think about how your business insurance will work if your business closes due to an outbreak of the virus.

For up to date advice for small businesses on the coronavirus visit fsb.org.uk.