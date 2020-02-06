Air Ambulance is stepping up to fly day and night

Over the last seven days and nights, the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance has operated its full 24-hour service, helping a number of patients in their greatest hour of need.

As part of a two-year trial, the charity has been gradually increasing its operational hours to provide a 24-hour service, seven-days-a-week.

And over the last week the critical care team has responded to six incidents at night, including two road traffic collisions and three cardiac arrests.

Dr Cosmo Scurr, who has been on a number of recent night shifts., said: “It is truly humbling to be part of a service that is striving to provide a 24-hour pre-hospital critical care across some of the largest rural areas of the UK.

“Working towards providing a full 24/7 operation means that we are able help so many more people who are suffering from some of the most serious illnesses and injuries.

“During this time, we’re able to ensure that these patients are able to receive the help that they so desperately need as quickly as possible.

“We can only continue to work towards providing a full 24-hour service, seven days a week, with the generous support from the communities across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

“Without their help, we simply would not be able to provide this level of care in what is often the worst day of a patient’s life.”

The air ambulance currently operates 365 days a year between the hours of 7am and 7pm, in addition to at least four nights-a-week when the crew are on standby to respond to incidents throughout the 24-hour period.

Karen Jobling, chief executive at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said: “This is a very exciting yet challenging time for our charity.

“Our crew have worked tirelessly over the last few months to train additional clinicians and pilots, learn the skills involved in night flying, including the use of night vision goggles, and take part in specialist clinical training, both indoor and outdoor, during the hours of darkness.

“Previous clinical data provided by the ambulance service tells us that if we can operate 24/7 consistently, we will be able to reach and treat around 400 additional patients every year.”

