Ashfield plumber swaps wrench for pen as he publishes first book

A 46-year-old Underwood man who left school with a disappointing E-grade in GSCE English, it hoping to show others that it is possible to excel at anything once you’ve put your mind to it as he publishes his first book.

Steve Lovett, was inspired to write his book, Archie’s 7-Day Mile, which follows the fortunes of an alien who competes in a mile race with a range of characterful insects, after reading about the 50th anniversary of Sir Roger Bannister’s four-minute mile.

Steve's nephew Thomas reading the book.

By pure coincidence, his main character also shares his name with Prince Harry’s firstborn.

“I had this vision of an insect on roller skates and it went from there,” Steve explains. “I was a bit fed up at the time and writing was a great form of escapism.”

After perfecting his story, Steve, who is also a qualified nurse and has five nephews and nieces, decided to hire an illustrator to bring his story to life.

So far, the feedback he’s received has been "excellent".

“I gave the book to my nephew Thomas to show his teacher and his school immediately ordered five copies for their library,” he says.

Archie has also been a hit with his plumbing customers.

“I was repairing a client’s oil burner and as it was a long job, I gave him a copy of the book to look at,” Steve explains. “He read the first two chapters and said it would make a great film.

Another client, a retired 80-year-old illustrator, said the "drawings were excellent".

Steve hopes his book will also inspire children to take a closer look at nature and realise they need to protect it.

While he has no plans to give up his day job, he has plenty of other ideas if this book is a success. “I’m a realist, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to be a bestselling children’s author,” he adds.

Archie’s 7-Day Mile is aimed at children between six and nine. It is published by Wrate’s Publishing and is available from Amazon as a paperback and ebook.

To by the book click here.