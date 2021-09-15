Brand new restaurant set to bring 'taste of the Deep South' to Nuthall

Hickory's Smokehouse is set to open in Nuthall on Monday, October 4.

The highly-anticipated new Hickory’s Smokehouse restaurant will open to the public on Monday, October 4.

The eatery will be located at the site of the former Oldmoor Lodge on Mornington Crescent, which has been transformed to create the new family dining experience based on the tastes, traditions and hospitality of the southern states of America.

General manager Andy Moore is excited to get the doors open and meet customers.

He said: ‘We literally cannot wait to open.

“The whole community here in Nuthall and beyond have been so welcoming and supportive and we are so excited to show them what we have done with the place.”

Hickory’s Smokehouse has a huge band of fans across the midlands and north west, and now promises to bring a ‘taste of the Deep South’ to local residents – with menu choices including a range of saucy BBQ meats, mac’n’cheese, sizzling fajitas, burgers and more.

The huge refurbishment has created a neighbourhood bar and restaurant with a family feel and plenty of southern-inspired interior touches.

Along with an extensive drinks menu and a range of dining spaces, the venue will also offer a family area complete with a cinema room showing an ever-changing array of films to keep littles ones entertained.

Outside, the building’s wrap-around gardens have been redesigned to include a fun-packed kids zone, with themed slide and climbing frame, plus dozens of seating options.

Manager Andy hopes customers will enjoy a pleasant and unique experience at the new restaurant.

He added: “We hope the people of Nuthall and beyond will embrace our love of southern hospitality.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our little slice of the southern states here in the heart of Nottinghamshire.”

Hickory Smokehouse is now taking bookings from Monday, October 4.