‘Brave’ four-year-old boy praised for aiding his collapsed father

A four-year-old boy has been praised by the emergency services after he came to his dad’s aid when he blacked out and fell down the stairs.

Sebastian Cottam heard his dad Robert fall down the stairs while at home on April 10 at around 1.23pm.

Robert, 28, who has hypothyroidism - which can make him dizzy and nauseous - was at the top of the stairs when he passed out.

The next thing he remembers is waking up on the floor at the bottom of the stairs in agony.

He said: “Sebastian was trying to wake me up and find out if I was alright but I was in a lot of pain because I had dislocated my right shoulder and left knee, and at the time I was not with it.

“It took me a little while to realise what had happened and I suddenly realised I had left my phone upstairs.

“Sebastian went and got my phone for me so that I could call an ambulance.

“He then went and fetched me some medicine and a glass of water.

“He also gave me a bowl from his play kitchen in case I was sick.

“He was so brave and stayed by my side the whole time until the paramedics arrived.”

Robert, a former coach driver, spoke to 999 call handler Sarah Ruckledge who arranged help for him.

Sebastian understood his dad was unable to move until medical help arrived and so did everything he could to make his dad comfortable.

When the ambulance arrived, Sebastian opened the front door to Graeme Tedds and Anthony Hancock, who treated his dad and took him via ambulance to Royal Derby Hospital.

His mum, Gemma, arrived at the family home in Langley Mill shortly afterwards.

Robert added: “I am so proud of him and how calm he stayed.

“He is a very kind and caring boy.

“He can be quite shy at times but if one of his friends at nursery hurts themselves he would be the first to check that they are okay.”

Sarah, Graeme and Anthony from East Midlands Ambulance Service presented Sebastian with The Laverick Award at a ceremony at his nursery in Giltbrook on Wednesday, May 29.

The Laverick Award, which recognises children and young adults who have gone above and beyond to help another person, is in memory of Nick Laverick – a paramedic team leader who died of cancer on his birthday in September 2013.