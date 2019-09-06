Breezy with rain - here is the weather forecast for today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Friday, September 6) as we head towards the weekend.

Initially breezy and mostly cloudy on Friday, with showery rain clearing south around lunchtime though likely to be followed by a band of sharp showers soon after. Becoming drier and brighter later, with winds abating. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Any residual showers will die away during the evening, leading to dry and mainly clear night. Somewhat cloudier along coastal areas, with perhaps the odd shower. Minimum temperature 10 °C.