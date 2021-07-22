Brighter future for Eastwood under plans to 'build back better' after pandemic

The launch of the Government’s new Build Back Better High Streets Strategy outlines the ways in which Eastwood will prosper and thrive as the focus moves towards creating a brighter future.

Measures in the strategy include extending pavement licences and the outdoor sales of alcohol for 12 months, empowering councils to take over vacant buildings through compulsory purchase orders so they can be converted into homes, and backing more entrepreneurs, start-ups and independent businesses.

The strategy has been welcomed by Eastwood’s MP Lee Anderson.

Eastwood Town Centre

He said: “I know how much people in Eastwood treasure their local high street – and as we emerge from the pandemic, I am determined to support their recovery so they can thrive in the long-term.

“This high street strategy will help to deliver that – supporting hospitality businesses with more freedoms to trade, encouraging local events so that people can come together and enjoy themselves, and giving local people a real stake in their community.”

The strategy also increases funding for ‘mini-Holland’ schemes to encourage cycling, walking and green forms of travel; introduces plans to eradicate the scourge of chewing gum litter blighting high streets, along with new guidance for councils to manage graffiti, and outlines how millions of trees will be planted on high streets to improve green spaces.

It will also be easier for people to hold street parties and picnics during national celebrations like the Euros and Commonwealth Games, as well as for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, encouraging local events so that communities can come together and celebrate local culture and pride.