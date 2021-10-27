Brinsley ghouls and boys invited to take part in spooky Halloween trail

Brinsley mum Sarah Wade has organised a Halloween event for the village.

Brinsley Halloween Trail has been organised by residents Sarah Wade and Julie Booth, offering an evening of free family fun within the village.

It will take place on Sunday, October 31, from 4pm onwards, and will feature a ‘scavenger hunt’ tick box trail with a map for local children to follow.

Organiser Sarah said: “I have done a hunt sheet, clues and a map with objects to find, which will be available to download.

“There are going to be prizes and trophies for best decorated house in the village and best pumpkin design, which myself and Julie have provided from our own businesses.

"There will also be treats for all children in the village.”

Those who are interested in taking part in the event by decorating their houses or carving a pumpkin are asked to leave their street and house number on the Brinsley Halloween Trail group on Facebook.

Sarah added: “We couldn't have organised all of this without our friends in the village who have all offered to take a prop for us for the children to find, or without the generous donations of sweets and Halloween goodies from residents Brian and Janet Enever, and Emma Olden of Selston Sarnies, which have been much appreciated.

“It just shows when Brinsley pull together we are a real solid community.”