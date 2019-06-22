An ex-accountant who stole more than £13,000 from a company account he was looking after has been jailed for eight months.

Desmond Bonser, 65, of Ewe Lamb Lane, Bramcote, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (June 21.)

Broxtowe accountant jailed after stealing 13,000 from company

Bonser, who formerly worked for a company based in Sherwood, took over an online account used to pay wages for salaries and expenses after a colleague went on leave in 2017.

Between August 2017 and September 2018 Bonser made more than 70 transactions, transferring more than £13,000 from the company account into his own account.

Detective Constable Jason Jenkins said: “We understand that some people may face financial difficulty and may have their problems but it is no excuse to steal.

“We're pleased that, thanks to the investigative efforts of our officers and our colleagues at Action Fraud, Bonser was brought to justice.

“We hope it sends the message out to anyone who might be committing this kind of offence, we will find out about it and you will face jail."

For anyone facing financial difficulty, please visit the National Debtline website for independent advice on helping to manage your finances.