Broxtowe considering panic alarms for councillors and frontline staff after killing of MP

Sir David Amess was killed as he met constituents (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab), leader of the council, said there has been an increase in abuse and intimidation to staff and councillors during the Covid pandemic.

It is a view which has also been echoed by Coun John Clarke (Lab), leader of Gedling Borough Council, who described the abuse as “more and more aggressive.”

Coun Radulovic was due to hold talks with the chief executive of the council on Monday, October 18, to decide whether panic alarms can be handed out.

The panic alarm would summon assistance in an emergency, and alert others to immediate danger.

Speaking after the death of MP Sir David Amess, Coun Radulovic told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I do not want to be using them, but it is the only way to respond. We have seen an upsurge in abuse and threats of intimidation.

“I think they need to carry panic alarms – councillors and frontline staff.

“It should not be like this but there is no need for this amount of abuse.”

He said the council will also be working closely with the police going forward.

He added: “I do not like people on doorsteps campaigning and doing stuff on their own. I think we will establish a protocol with the police.

“We will be letting the police know these events are taking place. We need to be more proactive to ensure the safety of staff and the safety of members doing their democratic responsibilities and duties.”

It comes in the wake of the tragic death of Sir David who died following an incident in Leigh on-Sea, Essex, on Friday, October 14.

The 69-year-old Conservative MP from Southend West was stabbed to death as he met constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church.

A 25-year-old man is being held under the Terrorism Act.

Coun Clarke said calls to the council or through their social media channels had got “more and more aggressive during Covid”.

He said: “That is not just my opinion but from other politicians of all political shades. These people are standing to serve the community and it is getting to a point where we are under threat and it will deter people going down the political route.

“I am always wary of who is coming to my surgery, and we may have to examine how we do it differently because we are really vulnerable.”

Lilian Greenwood, Labour MP for Nottingham South, said MPs had been contacted by Nottinghamshire Police about events they were running after Friday’s incident.

She said two areas that will need to be examined are MP surgeries and public events, but it was important that MPs remained accessible to the people they represent.

She said: “I don’t want to be inaccessible to my constituents but in light of this everyone will be anxious.

“After Jo Cox’s tragic murder, I reviewed the way we looked at things we did in my office.”