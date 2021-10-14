Broxtowe domestic abuse charity receives distinguished White Ribbon Accreditation

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people, especially men and boys, to take action individually, and collectively, and change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence against women and girls.

Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) partnerships manager, Chris Harris, said: “Over the last 20 years we’ve supported thousands of women and children who have survived domestic abuse, helping them to become safe and in control of their own lives.

“We’ve mostly reached out to female audiences to do so. However, to really effect change, and to reduce the number of families experiencing domestic abuse in our county, we knew we would need to extend the conversation further. Which is why it was so important for us to attain White Ribbon accreditation.

Colleagues from BWP celebrate their white ribbon accreditation

“Starting with our campaign in October 2021 for White Ribbon Day on November 25, we’ll be working hard to raise awareness of male violence against women and girls by reaching out to men and boys across Nottinghamshire.”

Anthea Sully, chief executive of White Ribbon UK, said: “Our call to end violence by raising awareness, educating and campaigning to bring about change is greatly strengthened by working together with our White Ribbon accredited organisations.