Bush decorated with breasts to advertise cancer fundraiser in Moorgreen this weekend

Lisa Lloyd has decorated her bush with large breasts to advertise a special fundraising event taking place in Moorgreen this weekend.

Nicole Brown, who lives in Eastwood, was devastated after hearing that two of her friends had breast cancer and is on a mission to raise money and awareness to help them and many more women.

The 30-year-old has organised a family fun day event at the Horse and Groom in Moorgreen, which will be held this Sunday (August 29).

All the money raised will go to research and care charity Breast Cancer Now.

Nicole Brown (middle) with family and friends planning the event at the Horse and Groom, Moorgreen. Pictured from left are Maggie Haskey, Lisa Bell, Nicole Brown, Antony Cooper and Jean Fletcher.

The day will start at 11am and will feature a tombola, raffle, various stalls, leg waxing, musical entertainment and cider tent.

Nicole said: “I am organising this event in honour of two beautiful friends of mine, Kirsty and Debs, that live in the area and are fighting the 'c' word.

"It’s really heart-breaking. I can’t believe two of my closest friends have both got it at the same time – it’s madness.”

Nicole has been overwhelmed by the community’s response to the fundraising event and hopes to see as many people there as possible on Sunday.

She added: “There has been an absolutely amazing response and we have already raised more than £1,100.

“So many businesses in the area have donated some incredible raffle prizes and its overwhelming to see a community come together as they have.”

Friend Lisa Lloyd has played her part in advertising the event by decorating her bush with large breasts to attract attention from passers by.

She said: “Feel free to pass by and have a feel and check ‘em over.

“If spotting the boobs on the bush gets just one person to check theirs, come along to the event or donate even £1 then that’s a brilliant result.”

The free event will start at 11am and finish at around 5pm.