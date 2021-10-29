Business leaders offered help to grow by Nottingham University Business School experts

Experts from the business school will provide 50 hours of in-depth training and one-to-one mentoring to equip local business leaders with strategies to aid recovery post-Covid-19 and grow their businesses fast.

Nottingham University Business School has delivered the course to two cohorts so far, with companies from a vast range of sectors, including IT support, wholesale goods, architecture, and business consultancy.

The next cohort will start on November 22, with an induction on November 15.

The first cohort of local businesses to complete the Help to Grow: Management course at Nottingham University Business School.

The Government-backed Help to Grow: Management course is aimed at senior leaders in small and medium sized businesses and covers strategies for growth and innovation, leading high-performance teams and digital adoption, as well as financial management and responsible business practices.

The 12-week programme costs £750 and business leaders can take part around existing work commitments, accessing learning through a blend of online and face-to-face sessions.

Professor Duncan Angwin, Dean of Nottingham University Business School, said: “We are proud to deliver training that directly supports businesses in our region that are crucial to the local economy. Business leaders working with us will benefit from the business school’s unique global presence and perspective, with access to world-leading academic insights.”

By the end of the programme, decision makers will have developed a business growth plan tailored to their business to increase productivity and grow revenue, to help take their business to the next level.

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “Seizing opportunity is what being a business leader is all about, and our Help to Grow: Management Scheme gives entrepreneurs the chance to access the very best advice on how to innovate, reach new customers and boost profits.”