Call for better prevention as figures reveal Broxtowe's tragic suicide toll

The data was revealed in light of World Suicide Prevention Day, held annually on September 10.

Office for National Statistics data shows 24 people were registered as having died by suicide across Broxtowe borough between 2018 and 2020 – the latest available figures.

It means the suicide rate in the area was 7.8 per 100,000 people over the period.

That was in line with between 2017 and 2019, and lower than the rate across England and Wales of 10.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

Separate figures show the number of suicide deaths registered across the two nations fell by 8.2% from 5,691 in 2019 to 5,224 in 2020 – though the ONS warned the decrease may have been caused by several factors including a delay in registrations during the pandemic.

Samaritans in Nottinghamshire are urging the Government to account for the “strong connection” between economic deprivation and suicide into its post-pandemic economic recovery plans.

Jacqui Morrissey, assistant director of research and influencing at Samaritans, said: “Any life lost to suicide is a tragedy and we know that the after-effects of the extraordinary last 18 months will continue to impact people’s lives in the years to come.

“Funding should be made available in the forthcoming spending review for targeted investment in local areas to further develop and deliver practical support services to prevent suicide among groups at the highest risk, particularly middle-aged men.”

The Local Government Association said suicide prevention was a public health priority and every council had a suicide prevention plan in place.

David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “Councils are already working closely with schools, railway operators, businesses, hospitals and the police to prevent suicide and help those affected by it.