Charlotte Greening as a newborn

Nottingham Hospitals Charity first launched its Baby MRI Appeal in January 2020, with an incubator push from the Queen’s Medical Centre to Nottingham city centre.

After overwhelming support from the public, the charity has relaunched its appeal and doubled its target to £200,000, to enable the funding of two sets of baby MRI equipment, instead of one.

This will mean the charity can fund equipment at both the City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre neonatal units, rather than one set being transported between hospital sites.

Each year the Neonatal Units at City Hospital and QMC treat over 1,500 babies, many of whom need to undergo MRI scans.

The appeal is being backed by local parents, including mum Hajnal Greening, whose daughter Charlotte was treated on the neonatal unit as a baby.

Charlotte, who is now four, was cared for the on the unit for the first two weeks of her life after she suffered from lack of oxygen at birth.

Hajnal explained: “It can be a frightening experience when your baby has to undergo tests and MRI scans, and I fully support this appeal to make these scans as quick and as safe as possible."

For more information about the Baby MRI Appeal, to make a donation or to get