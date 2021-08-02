Calls for CCTV in Eastwood park as residents 'intimidated' by anti-social behaviour

Disgruntled residents took to social media last week to share their concerns about the park in Eastwood

One person said incidents of anti-social behaviour and crime were a ‘weekly occurence’.

Another said they felt ‘very intimidated’ and suggested that such a big park should have a park warden and/or CCTV to help crack down on the problem.

Coronation Park, Eastwood

Many more residents complained of ‘big groups’ swearing, throwing litter and smoking cannabis.

Eastwood’s MP Lee Anderson has promised to help make sure that tackling crime in the park is a priority.

He said: “I am in regular contact with the police and have asked Broxtowe Borough Council to consider CCTV in this area.

"The new Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry is determined that areas such as Eastwood get the resources to fight crime.

"I have always said Eastwood will no longer be left behind and it’s a promise I intend to keep.”