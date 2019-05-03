Can you find room for these ten heart-melting pets looking for a new home in Nottinghamshire?
Are you looking to provide a fur-ever home for an animal in need? If so take a look at these pets up for adoption.
If you feel you could give any of these critters a new lease of life, then get in touch with the RSPCA Animal Centre at Nottingham Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottingham NG12 2DW Lane. For more details on the animals featured and others CLICK HERE. Or call 0115 8550222.
1. Nutmeg and Harold
Himalayan four-year-old female and male rabbits Nutmeg & Harold have a very strong bond and need to rehomed together. They both have great personalities and their previous owner states Nutmeg & Harold do get bored and frustrated easily. They do need extra space (due to their large breed) with lots of toys/treat balls for stimulation.
Mike, a three-month-old Abyssinian Guinea pig, is a lovely little boy. He is easy to handle and very inquisitive. Mike came into the centre because he wasnt getting on with his brother so he is looking for a female companion.