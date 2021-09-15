Car club 'deeply distressed and saddened' after serious crash in Eastwood

Police were called out to the incident at around 7pm on September 5, which happened close to the MFN venue near Shipley Gate in Eastwood.

Witnesses described how a red Toyota Yaris GR left the carriageway and zoomed towards spectators, who were on a grassed area next to the road.

The car then came into conflict with the crowd, numbering hundreds if not thousands, before ‘crushing’ a male in his early 30s.

The MFN venue in Eastwood. Inset: an image from the crash scene.

He was treated for serious injuries at the QMC.

The incident sparked a warning from police, with the car enthusiasts group now saying they will not be continuing with the car meets unless everybody who attends behaves acceptably.

A spokesperson for the MFN club said: "MFN works hand in hand with the MFN car group to host safe meetings for car enthusiasts every fortnight during the summer.

"We are deeply distressed and saddened that a spectator was injured when a reckless and frankly dangerous driver whose ability to drive was significantly less than the power of his vehicle drove in a manner that has no place on any road, never mind at an event with other attendees around.

"We are only grateful that his injuries were not more serious and that no-one else was injured at the same time. We would also like to thank the police, fire and ambulance services who attended and dealt with incident so well.

"We spend a lot of time and effort in planning to ensure that the event is safe for all those attending including having a significant number of people marshalling traffic, creating barriers, controlling where people stand and walk and asking drivers to drive safely and respectfully whilst in the venue and we are again asking you for your support to help us host a safe event.

"Car meets have a bad reputation as they sometimes take place illegally on public roads and car parks – this venue gives you somewhere to enjoy your interest but there is a the risk of losing this unless something changes.