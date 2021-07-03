Carers aiming to help kids in the county by playing to their strengths

The new approach focuses on identifying the strengths of children and young people, as well as their needs, building up their confidence and celebrating their successes.

Recently one young person in care has had one of their poems, ‘The Smile’ (see below), published through ‘a Poetry Odyssey’, a collection of verse which will be held in the National Library.

The new strength-based approach will be supported by an Independent Chair Service to promote the best outcomes for children and young people, by working with them, their families, carers, and professionals, to ensure they are kept safe and achieve their potential.

By the end of March 2021, a year after the first national lockdown, Nottinghamshire County Council was looking after 996 children and young people, a slight increase since the previous year, when it looked after 923 children and young people. Photo credit - Pixabay

By the end of March 2021, a year after the first national lockdown, Nottinghamshire County Council was looking after 996 children and young people, a slight increase since the previous year, when it looked after 923 children and young people.

This slight increase reflects a national rise in the number of looked after children, although Nottinghamshire is still lower than the national average and when compared to neighbouring local councils. Despite the increase 97.6 per cent of reviews for looked after children and young people in Nottinghamshire were held within timescales.

The council’s priorities for the service over the next year include fully embedding the strength-based model into all it’s work with looked after children, actively supporting more children and young people to access independent advocates, and holding child-focused reviews, where children are empowered to participate, including child-friendly agendas, reports, and meeting records.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s children and young people's committee, said: “We’re committed to achieving positive outcomes for looked after children and young people, both while they are in our care, and once they have left.

“We like to focus on their strengths, and celebrate their achievements, while doing all we can to prepare them for their lives ahead and ensuring that their voices are heard. While the last year or so has obviously been very challenging, I’m very proud of our children and young people, and everyone who works with them and supports them.

“Many have made real personal progress and have worked hard to secure a better future for themselves, while helping others around them.”

The Smile

The smile you see isn’t always true

The sadness I feel is nothing new

My feelings are unnoticed

Because I never show this

The thoughts that go through my head

Feelings like I’m numb and dead

Sometimes I want to scream and shout

But I never let these feelings out

The smile you see is never true

But the sadness I feel is something I’ll get through

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.