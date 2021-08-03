Carnival and fun fair set to delight families in Brinsley this weekend

The carnival is coming to Brinsley on Sunday.

Brinsley Carnival will be held on the parish field in the village, on Sunday, August 8, starting at 11am.

MP Lee Anderson will officially open the carnival at midday before the crowning of carnival queen Danielle Thompson.

Attractions throughout the day will include a dog show, small animal competition, fair rides, hog roast, burger van, ice cream, drag act, several singers, a performance by the Emily Grace School of Dance, various stalls, a karate demonstration, tug-of-war competition and more.

Residents are asked to make their way on foot as there is no on-site parking available. Disabled parking is available in the parish car park.

Due to licensing and insurance, there will be a maximum capacity for the event and security guards on the field monitoring numbers.

People are asked not to attend the event if they are required to self-isolate due to Covid-19.