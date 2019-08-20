CCTV images released to find bike stolen in Langley Mill

Police have released CCTV images in a bid to find two boys in connection with a bike theft in Langley Mill.

Although the incident happened back in May, officers from Derbyshire Constabulary have shared the images today in the hope that someone may recognise the boys and come forward.

The bicycle was stolen from a shed in a garden on Bailey Brook Drive

The bicycle, also pictured, was stolen from a shed in a garden on Bailey Brook Drive between around 5am and 5.15am on Sunday May 19.

If you think you know who the boys are, or have any information on the whereabouts of the bike, please call police on 101, quoting crime number 19*257511 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Teresa Kay.