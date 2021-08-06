CCTV 'isn't a cure-all' for anti-social behaviour in Eastwood park, says councillor

Disgruntled residents took to social media this week to share their concerns about Coronation Park.

One person said incidents of anti-social behaviour and crime were a ‘weekly occurence’.

Another said they felt ‘very intimidated’ and suggested that such a big park should have a park warden and/or CCTV to help crack down on the problem.

Coronation Park, Eastwood

Many more residents complained of ‘big groups’ swearing, throwing litter and smoking cannabis.

Eastwood’s MP Lee Anderson has promised that tackling crime is a priority and is working towards having CCTV installed to ensure residents feel safe on the park.

He said: “I am in regular contact with the police and have asked Broxtowe Borough Council to consider CCTV in this area.

“The new Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry is also determined that areas such as Eastwood get the resources to fight crime.

“I have always said Eastwood will no longer be left behind and it’s a promise I intend to keep.”

A review of all anti-crime CCTV cameras across Eastwood is currently being undertaken by Broxtowe Borough Council to help residents feel more ‘safe and secure’.

And the use of mobile speed cameras in Coronation Park is being discussed as one possible way to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

But council leader Coun Milan Radulovic has warned that CCTV is not a ‘cure-all’ for the problem.

He said: “I’m very aware of the problems in Coronation Park and I’m constantly in touch with police.

“But there’s no way of covering the park 24 hours a day so it needs some careful thought, and there are other mechanisms that can be used as well as cameras.

“CCTV is not the panacea – it isn’t the answer to everything.

“The people causing the problems are all somebody’s children and they are being left unsupervised without any hint of how to behave.

“The real deterrent is to teach kids some manners and respect for other people. That’s the first thing everybody should do.”