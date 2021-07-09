Celebrations for launch of first easyJet flight from East Midlands Airport to Belfast International Airport

Flights to Belfast are now operating up to four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays throughout the summer and are on sale at easyJet.com with fares available from just £34.99. *

All customers booking flights with easyJet benefit from some of the most flexible policies under its ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers can book now for later this year with the confidence that if their plans change, so can their booking.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are excited to be celebrating the launch of our inaugural flight from East Midlands to Belfast, and are confident this new route will be a popular addition for Nottinghamshire passengers needing to travel for business or those wishing take a well-deserved break or to visit loved ones.”

easyJet are offering flights from East Midlands Airport to Belfast.

Clare James, East Midlands Airport’s managing director, added: “After one of the most difficult years in the history of aviation, it’s great to be announcing some positive news for the first time in 11 years.

“Domestic connectivity to other parts of the UK is an important part of our offer and I’m confident that this route to Belfast will be popular with travellers across the region and beyond.”

To book and for more information on easyJet’s Belfast network visit easyjet.com

*Fares per person one way including taxes and based on two people travelling on the same booking.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.