Centenary concerts by Eastwood Collieries Male Voice Choir raise £2,700 for Prostate Cancer UK

Golden-voiced members of Eastwood Collieries’ Male Voice Choir are marking its centenary by raising money for a cancer charity.

Two concerts have brought in more than £2,700 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The choir’s centenary celebration was launched at Nottingham’s Albert Hall where a 500-strong audience supported the Every Man Was Singing concert. Joined by Mansfield & District and Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choirs, the massed ranks of 100 choristers sang traditional and modern male voice choir items.

Newstead Brass contributed to the concert which recognised the importance of the coal industry’s contribution to Nottinghamshire’s industrial and cultural past.

Each half of the concert was introduced with dramatic and moving spoken texts.

The first half saw ex-miner and raconteur David Amos, dressed as a pit worker and flanked by 12 members of the Eastwood Collieries choir who wore helmets with lamps focused on David. A recorded text described how groups of miners walked to work, often singing in harmony. The second half was opened by David reading his own account of how the mining industry grew and affected the areas in and around Eastwood.

The following week saw the choir perform an exclusive concert for families and friends in the Painted Hall in Chatsworth House. The capacity audience of just under 100 were treated to songs which illustrated the music performed throughout the history of the choir.

The choir’s next engagement is a concert with Sonara Singers in South Normanton in December.

Meanwhile, fans of Eastwood Collieries choir can listen to its new 15-track album which includes songs from the current repertoire. Entitled Every Man Was Singing, the album’s title track song was commissioned for the centenary, written by Mike Tomlinson and set to music by well-known composer and arranger Gwyn Arch.

A five-minute film about the choir has been produced explaining what members enjoy about being part of it and filmed against a backdrop of Brinsley Headstocks and in Eastwood’s St Mary’s Church.

The choir meets on Tuesday night at St Mary’s Church. For more details, call 07802 758223, email: secretary@ecmvc.org or visit www.ecmvc.org.

