Ceremony to mark 100 years of iconic war memorial in Kimberley town centre

Kimberley War Memorial was erected 100 years ago.

This coming Friday (September 10) marks the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the iconic Kimberley War Memorial, which stands as a tribute to all those who lost their lives during both World Wars.

A ceremony to mark the centenary is being held on Sunday, September 12, at 10.45am.

Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be on offer in the Kimberley Parish Hall after the ceremony.

This amazing old photo was captured at the unveiling ceremony back in September 1921.

The memorial is a remarkable and unusual landmark in the centre of the town, and was Grade II listed in 1987.

The site, at the corner of what is now Main Street/Greens Lane, was formerly the site of a pond before being chosen for the ceremonial planting of an oak tree to mark the Coronation of King George V in 1911.

Following the Great War, to commemorate the millions who died, memorials became common place in communities large and small and the site was chosen as the best place for Kimberley’s own tribute to those fallen.