Change UK elects Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry as leader

Change UK members have elected Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry as their new leader.

Despite losing six of its 11 MPs, the party announced that a new party leader, Anna Soubry, had been elected.

Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry

She told the BBC she was "deeply disappointed" that Heidi Allen, Chukka Umunna, Sarah Wollaston, Angela Smith, Luciana Berger and Gavin Shuker had left the party.

Change UK was formed earlier this year by 11 MPs who quit Labour and the Conservatives.

Ms Soubry, who takes over from Ms Allen as leader, said: "I'm deeply disappointed that at such a crucial time in British politics our former colleagues have made this decision.

"Now is not the time to walk away, but instead to roll up our sleeves and stand up for the sensible mainstream centre ground which is unrepresented in British politics today."