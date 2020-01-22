Charities including a Kimberley cafe were given £1,000 by a Nottingham housing developer

Rumbletums Cafe in Kimberley was among charities and community groups to receive £1,000 from Nottingham-based developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes as part of its Community Fund scheme.

Employees of Barratt and David Wilson Homes each selected the organisations that were close to their hearts, ensuring a total of £12,000 was donated to charities within the homebuilder’s operational areas of Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Lincolnshire.

Among the charities receiving the £1,000 donations were Framework Housing Association, Broxtowe Women’s Project, Broxtowe Youth Homelessness, The Children’s Bereavement Centre, The Hospice Biographers, Rumbletums Café and Trent Vale Community Sports Association.

In addition to the £1,000 contribution, a day of volunteering was also offered to Stonebridge City Farm.

Directors from the developer also pitched in to help Derbyshire Wildlife Trust with a day of volunteering in Ilkeston. The tasks included a mix of habitat management and structural work, as the volunteers took on some fencing and path laying at the charity’s Woodside Farm reserve.

Chris Southgate, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “The opening year of our Community Fund scheme has been a great success and it’s been a privilege to support 12 excellent charities and organisations.

“We’re proud of our team for not only nominating the charities in need of funding, but also spending time with the representatives of each organisation as we built strong relationships with the local community.

“As the country’s largest housebuilder we are committed to creating a positive legacy. We want to lead the industry not just in the quality of the homes and developments we build, but also in our work with charities and good causes throughout the UK.”

Donations elsewhere have also been made to Canley Community Centre in Coventry, the Wigston branch of UK Men’s Sheds Association in Leicestershire, plus a contribution to Rock2Recovery following Site Manager Rob Staniforth’s participation in the Equinox24 race at Belvoir Castle.