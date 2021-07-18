Christmas comes early as senior land manager Anabel joins Redrow East Midlands

Joining the Redrow East Midland’s acquisitions team, Anabel Christmas, from Nottingham will support new developments in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Anabel, who has more than 20 years’ experience, is a chartered surveyor, and has previously worked in land agency and development consultancy for Jones Lang Lasalle.

Returning to the housebuilder side of the industry, Anabel’s new position will see her acquiring both short- and long-term land opportunities for Redrow’s East Midlands division.

Anabel Christmas.

Anabel said: “I was first drawn to the property industry in 2004, after completing my degree, as I was keen to change the gender imbalance in what has previously been a male dominated industry.

“Two decades on, I’m pleased to say the industry has changed for the better.

“Having also worked in a consultancy previously, selling land to the likes of Redrow, I understand both sides of the coin, and I am looking forward to being part of an already fantastic acquisitions team.”

Speaking on the industries greatest challenge following the pandemic, Anabel added: “The pandemic has brought about challenges the industry could not have anticipated, and while the housing market has remained buoyant, planning decision delays mean that landowners are more hesitant to sell.”

Andy Noton, land director for Redrow East Midlands, added: “Anabel’s wealth of knowledge, both from a land owner and purchaser perspective, will be incredibly beneficial to the team, and we’re thrilled to have her on board.”

For more information on Redrow's range of developments in the East Midlands, visit redrow.co.uk/locations/east-midlands

