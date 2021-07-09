Co-op signs European Union’s new Code of Conduct to help improve food sustainability

The Society, which has more than 400 food stores and funeral homes across 16 counties, including many outlets in Nottinghamshire, outlined a series of targets as part of the announcement as part of ongoing efforts to showcase its commitment.

These included a 90 per cent carbon footprint reduction by 2030 and a 50 per cent food waste reduction by 2025.

This comes on the back of Central England Co-op being named Leading Co-op of the Year by Co-operatives UK, in part for its long-term environmental credentials.

Euro Co-op secretary-general Todor Ivanov announced that Euro Co-op and its many members have signed the EU Code of Conduct under the Farm to Fork Strategy.

“Euro Co-op and our members fully endorse the Code’s aspirational objectives and today we step up to show leadership. Consumer co-operatives are sustainability frontrunners by way of innovation, investment and partnerships. We have continued to excel despite the raging pandemic.

“Our commitment to the co-op principles and values propels us to champion a better way of doing business for our consumer-members and the local communities.

“We are believers of co-operation and we stand ready to engage all stakeholders along the value chain in embracing higher sustainability performance. All food operators should be supported in making their contribution in line with their scale and business model or strategy. This is the beginning of a long journey and we are certain of our collective success.”

