Column: County Hall goes green for Recycle Week

The county council has a number of initiatives taking place to celebrate the week that links in with our Go Green for September campaign, from lighting up County Hall green – for the first time ever! - to relaunching our Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Fund and Community RePaint schemes.

I’m proud that the first time County Hall will be illuminated will be to show our support for Recycle Week and thanking residents for their recycling efforts to date.

As an organisation we are committed to taking action on climate change and supporting our residents to reduce, reuse and recycle right as we know recycling can have a huge impact on helping protect our environment.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of transport and environment committee. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Nottinghamshire recycles around 43 per cent of its waste – which is good but there is room for improvement.

So, we want to shine a light – literally, on the importance of recycling. We all have a part to play and we know Nottinghamshire residents are keen to do their bit to help the environment.

We have been really encouraged by the 1,700 residents who’ve signed up to the Go Green for September 30-Day Challenge, so I hope that residents will look out for County Hall lit up and share with others alongside the message we can all do our part to recycle and help fight climate change.

We will reopen our Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Fund on Wednesday, September 22, for applications from not-for-profit community groups, charities and schools across the county. Projects that focus on inspiring others to recycle more can receive a grant of up to £1000.

Earlier this year, 20 local projects were awarded a grant from the fund. I’m delighted we’re able to open it back up again during our Go Green for September campaign and help more local projects make a difference. The deadline for applying is Sunday, October 31, find out more and apply online via https://www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/community/reduce-reuse-recycling-fund.

What’s more, the Community RePaint Nottinghamshire scheme will reopen too this month. Residents, community groups, charities and schools will be able to collect free reusable, leftover paint to help refurbish rooms, get arty on craft projects or decorate community facilities.

The paint will be available to collect from selected recycling centres within the county; Beeston, Calverton, Newark and Warsop.

Find out more and how to book a collection slot www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/paint

It’s not too late to get involved with the Go Green Challenge. Sign up and receive a daily dose of green goodness direct to your inbox visit; www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/gogreenforseptember

