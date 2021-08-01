Column: Nottinghamshire's libraries continue to play an inspirational role across our county

The report stated that “Inspire has been fulfilling its current aims and mission very effectively” and cited the “enthusiastic and proactive staff team” and “high quality and highly regarded library services.”

In the five years since the creation of Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, our library services have gone from strength to strength.

Not only have we kept our local libraries open at a time when many local authorities were closing theirs, we have managed to grow the offer and increase what’s available to people. We have made significant investments into our libraries and cultural services, making them some of the best in the country.

Coun John Cottee from Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Services shifted online during the pandemic, providing existing and new library users with essential services and resources, and a continuing access to some of the most fundamental elements of the library with home delivery, click and collect and mobile services.

Inspire also led a highly successful online programme in response to lockdowns and restrictions due to coronavirus.

A range of online events including live events for families and children, author readings, virtual book clubs, heritage events and even the popular Inspire Christmas concert, kept arts and cultural activities accessible during lockdown and to those self-isolating, and the full adult and family learning programme moved all its curriculum online by June 2020, with 6,450 learners enrolled.

I also look forward to seeing Inspire play a key role in supporting Nottinghamshire’s communities and businesses through the challenges of recovering from Covid-19.

Learning and career support is a key part of Inspire’s work and is especially vital following the impact of Covid-19 on many people’s work lives.

As we take the next step in the Government’s road map, I look forward to seeing the return of events and activities in library buildings, providing opportunity for communities to come together.