Come Dine With Me looking for contestants in Eastwood and Kimberley

Are you bored of cooking for your partner, housemates or children?

Think your cooking skills have improved over lockdown and finally ready to test them out on the wider world?

Then hit Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me wants to hear from you.

Come Dine With Me is looking for new contestants.

Sarah Risner, casting producer, said: "We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000.

“The only criteria is that you are over 18 and not working or trained as a professional chef.

“For this series, due to Covid, we are shaking up how we film Come Dine With Me and will be using a centralised house to host social dinner parties.”

The shoot will take place between Sunday, September 12 and Friday, September 17.