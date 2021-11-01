Council makes drastic changes in bid to tackle climate emergency in Broxtowe

The authority has revealed updates on its climate action plans, after pressing forward with drastic changes to address its carbon emissions.

The updates come in light of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, viewed as the most important meeting of global leaders in history when it comes to the issue of climate change.

A climate emergency was declared in Broxtowe in July 2019, with the borough council committing to becoming carbon neutral by 2027.

Both Broxtowe and Ashfield councils have planted hundreds of trees in the last couple of years.

So far, the authority says it has planted 5,041 trees between 2019 and 2021, with a further 2,500 trees planned in this financial year. These are due to be planted next month.

However, the council says it has planted more than 112,000 trees since 2009/10, when it introduced its first carbon management plan, which it says equates to one tree per resident in the borough.

The authority’s climate change document states it will be reducing emissions in its own buildings, assets and other services, whilst also encouraging and assisting households, businesses and schools to “strive towards the same goal”.

A new environment and climate change committee was set up following the climate emergency declaration, alongside an officer-led climate change working group.

A council spokesperson said: “The green agenda at Broxtowe has never been a higher priority as we strive to become carbon neutral for our own operations by 2027.

“The council’s vision for Broxtowe is ‘a greener, safer, healthier Broxtowe where everyone prospers’.