A postcard sent from famous author D.H. Lawrence to the beauty who captured his heart has been discovered under a bed.

The find has rekindled a love story of more than a century ago when Eastwood’s literary genius fell head over heels for Louie Burrows.

Lawrence wrote to Louie, the woman he described as warming his heart like a ‘sunny day’, shortly before they got engaged to be married in 1910.

Now his postcard is due to to be sold at Hansons Auctioneers on April 2 with a guide price of £300-£500 but could fetch far more.

Last year, a D. H. Lawrence postcard, found as it was about to be thrown in a skip at Bilsthorpe tip, near Newark, sold for £1,500.

Jim Spencer, a paper specialist at Hansons, said: “This newly discovered postcard from 1910 is a wonderful find.

“The couple never married but Louie was engaged to D. H. Lawrence from 1910-12. He must have broken her heart when he left her but she always remembered him with fondness. The character Ursula in his book The Rainbow is based on their relationship and her former home, Church Cottage in Cossall, near Ilkeston, is also referenced.”

Lawrence’s postcard thanks Louie for her letter and says that he’s having a red and yellow time.

Ros Connolly, of Cheltenham, inherited the postcard from her grandma Constance Slee, who was Louis’s sister.

Ros, 70, said: “I started collecting postcards when I was four or five as I thought they were pretty. At the time, I didn’t realise the importance of Aunt Louie’s postcard.

“I’ve always kept my postcard collection in my bedroom, often under the bed. I came across it again when I was downsizing and decided to sell it as tribute to my great aunt. Louie and my uncle Fred Heath, who she married in later life, were lovely people.

“I knew Louie always had a place in her heart for D. H. Lawrence – and he loved her. I would like their love story to be remembered. It’s a magical piece of family history.”

In 1910 Lawrence wrote to his mother, who was ill in hospital: “I have been to Leicester today and have met a girl who has always been warm to me - like a sunny happy day - and I’ve asked her to marry me: in the train quite unpremeditated between Rothley and Quorn’.

The D. H. Lawrence postcard is due to be sold on April 2 at Hansons’ Library Auction, Bishton Hall, Staffordshire, ST17 0XN. Entries invited until March 12. To find out more, or to arrange a free valuation, email jspencer@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk.