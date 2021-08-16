Daring Giltbrook pub manager shaves off hair in suicide barrier bid

Hayloft manager Sarah Testa shaved off her long locks for a good cause.

Daring Sarah, who runs the Hayloft in Giltbrook, shaved off her luscious locks at a ‘fun day’ event in the pub on Saturday (August 14).

The money raised will go towards putting fences up on motorway bridges in the area to dissuade suicidal people from jumping off.

Sarah said: "Loads of people try and commit suicide round here and so many people have. It's actually quite scary.

Fundraisers at The Hayloft on Saturday, including raffle man Phil Carter (left), manager Sarah Testa before the big shave (second from left) and event organiser Jenna Rowlands.

"I think it's got worse this year as well because a lot of people have been suffering.

"I'm always hearing of people trying to jump off bridges – it seems to be lot more common here than anywhere else I've lived, it’s really strange.

“We’d ideally like to put high fences up on the bridges along the A610, down to the MFN bridge. All the ones that have got fast-flowing traffic below.”

Sarah and friend Jenna Rowlands, who organised the fun day event, are in talks with the council about getting the fences up as soon as possible.

Sarah added: “Sometimes someone decides to jump as a spur of the moment thing. But if they've got five minutes to stop and think about it then they might think twice.

“Something as simple as a fence could provide that barrier. Anyone that's jumped off something and survived has said that they've regretted it half way down.

“If I can stop one person jumping off a bridge then that's worth shaving my hair off for.”

The fun day featured a range of kids’ entertainment, garden games, a massive raffle and a rock band in the evening.

The special occasion also celebrated Sarah’s two-year anniversary as manager at the Hayloft.

Event organiser Jenna said the day helped to raise hundreds of pounds for a worthwhile cause.

“It’s really important that we can talk about mental health openly,” she said.

“I know many who have tried to take their lives by jumping from these bridges.

“We need to get the fences up as soon as possible – the more time we wait, the more lives are at risk.”

Phil Carter, of Racey Raffles UK, who was running a huge raffle at the event, said he got involved with the fundraiser to help make a difference.