Decision reached on future of Kimberley Leisure Centre

There have been many concerns in the community about the leisure centre's future.

Once the agreement has ended, control of the land and buildings will revert to The Kimberley School.

However, gym goers will still be able to access the leisure facilities during evenings and weekends.

Broxtowe Borough Council has released the following statement today (September 29): “The Joint Use Agreement for Kimberley Leisure Centre between the East Midlands Education Trust and Broxtowe Borough Council will end on April 22, 2022.

“This means control of the land and buildings will revert to The Kimberley School and will be used during the school day for the benefit of the students who attend the school and local primary schools.

“The school, however, is committed to providing community access to the leisure facilities during evenings, weekends and school holidays.”

A planning group is being formed to ensure that everyone works together to make the transition as easy as possible.

The council added: “Kimberley School and Broxtowe Borough Council will now create a joint planning group.

“The role of this group will be for both organisations to work together to ensure that there is a smooth transition so that members of the community can continue to make use of the leisure facilities outside of school hours from April 2022.