Defibrillator owners in Eastwood and Kimberley urged to register devices and help save lives

There are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year across the country, but less than one in ten people survive.

Every minute that passes without CPR or defibrillation reduces the chances of survival by up to ten per cent, but immediate CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) warned that the low survival rate is likely to be in part because public access defibrillators are used in less than one in ten out of hospital cardiac arrests.

Register your defibrillator to help save lives.

This is often because 999 call handlers aren’t always aware that a defibrillator is available nearby because the ambulance service hasn’t been told about it.

A BHF spokesperson said: “If they don’t know it is there, they can’t direct someone at the scene to retrieve it while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

“To help save more lives, we are urging people who look after defibrillators across Eastwood in places such as offices, communities, shopping centres and leisure centres, as well as in public places, to register them on a pioneering database called The Circuit: The national defibrillator network.”

While ambulance services have previously had their own regional databases, The Circuit will eventually replace these with a new national database that lets 999 see defibrillator locations once it has been rolled out.

The spokesperson added: “This will allow them to direct people to the nearest defibrillator when somebody is having a cardiac arrest, wherever they are. It is vital that as many defibrillators as possible are registered on the database for it to work effectively.”

Eastwood MP Lee Anderson is also urging local owners to register.

He said: “If someone you love has a cardiac arrest, early CPR and defibrillation can almost double their chance of survival.

“But right now, there are thousands of defibrillators collecting dust, when they could be saving lives. We need to find these defibs and get them saving people”.