Derbyshire student found dead under Eastwood bridge had taken painkillers and sleeping pills

A Derbyshire student found dead under a bridge had taken painkillers and sleeping pills, an inquest heard.

Terence Ross Brailsford was found dead underneath a bridge near Newmanleys Road, Eastwood on October 2 last year.

A police investigation found there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, an inquest held at Derby Coroners' Court heard.

He had taken prescribed medication within the "therapeutic range" shortly before he died, a toxicology report revealed.

Assistant coroner Louise Pinder said it "remains unclear" why Mr Brailsford, of Laceyfields Road, Heanor, was under the bridge at the time.

His medical cause of death was listed as consumption of Tramadol, a strong painkiller, and Zopiclone, which are sleeping pills.

He also had a background of cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle, and asthma.

Depression also contributed to his death.

The coroner concluded that Mr Brailsford died as a result of the sedative effects of the therapeutic levels of prescribed medication against a background of significant undiagnosed heart disease and asthma.

