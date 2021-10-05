Determined Eastwood walkers raise more than £500 to fund dementia care

The walkers stopped at Maws Lane Co-op in Kimberley for refreshments during their three-mile hike.

Members of the Eastwood Memory Cafe and friends gathered at the Foresters Arms in Newthorpe on September 29, where they set off on their ‘Memory Walk’.

The memory cafe organises activities and offers support for people with dementia and their carers in the local area.

The charity walk was held to help raise money and awareness of the Alzheimer’s Society, which offers guidance and support for victims and fuels research into the disease.

The walkers marched across fields from Newthorpe to Kimberley and back.

Most of the group walked over fields towards Kimberley, with a small group walking the road way to allow for one member using a walking aid.

The half-way point was the Maws Lane Co-op, where staff had arranged a warm welcome with drinks, fruit and biscuits for the walkers.

The group then made their way back to the Foresters pub for a much-needed bacon butty and drinks.

Eastwood Memory Cafe chairman Diane Rowley said the day was a huge success and might become a regular addition to the calendar.

She said: “Our group consisted of 21 people – made up of memory cafe guests, volunteers and friends, along with six dogs.

“We ended up walking about three miles in total.

“A fabulous day was had by all and it may well become an annual event as we all thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It's great to raise funds for such a good cause and return some kindness.”

Through sponsorships and donations, the group managed to raise a grand total of £575 to help support people with dementia and fund research to combat the disease.

A cheque has been posted out to the Alzheimer's Society.

For more information about Eastwood Memory Cafe and its work within the community, or details about the help and support it can offer local people with dementia, visit its website here.