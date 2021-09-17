Domestic abuse charity thanks Eastwood's most treasured drag queen for raising £600

Drag artist Eva Waye (left) with Mark Preston, aka Zandra (right) performing at Greasley Miners Welfare.

Drag artist Mark Preston, aka Miss Zandra, turned the spotlight on local charity Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) at one of his famous fundraising events over the summer.

The drag favourite helped to raise more than £600 for the charity, which supports women and children who are victims of domestic violence, at a sparkling event at Greasley Miners Welfare Social Club in July.

A sold-out audience was entertained late into the evening by Zandra, Mark’s brother-in-law Kev Carrington as Harry Hill, as well as other drag artists Eve Waye, Skylar and Shunta Bothered and singer Eleda Starr.

Mark chose to fundraise for local charity BWP after learning that they had supported one of his friends when she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Emma (not the victim’s real name), joined Mark on stage at the event to share her experience and let people know that help from organisations like BWP is out there.

Mark said: “Emma was incredibly brave speaking about what she went through.

“She made it clear that there is hope, that there’s help out there and there is life after domestic abuse.

“We were happy that so many people joined us at the event, and heard from Emma, while we raised money for this amazing local charity.”

Colette Byrne, CEO at BWP, said: “We are so proud of Emma for speaking at this event and raising awareness of domestic abuse, as well as the support she received from BWP.

“Hopefully, this encouraged people in the audience to reflect on their own relationships, and if necessary to speak up and seek help.

“We would like to thank Emma for her bravery and thank Zandra, all of the other acts and Greasley Miners Welfare for so kindly supporting us.

“It really does make a huge difference.”